Scott brothers to build homes for 2 Nashville mothers

Posted: Jan. 17, 2018 2:18 PM
Updated: Jan. 17, 2018 3:44 PM

The Scott brothers will be coming to Nashville to help build homes for two lucky mothers.

The duo, made famous by their hit HGTV show "Property Brothers," made the announcement on the "TODAY Show" on Wednesday morning.

Jonathan and Drew Scott have been recently named as Habitat Humanitarians and will work to build the homes with Habitat for Humanity.

The organization describes the home recipients as "hardworking moms who are eager to provide their families with the stability that affordable homeownership provides."

Anyone who wants to help build the homes with the Scott brothers can enter a contest. Travel and accommodations will be provided for the winners. The entry deadline is Feb. 28, and the winners will be announced March 5.

The building of the homes in Nashville will happen April 2.

