DIY Network apologizes for host's anti-Semitic remark

The DIY Network is apologizing after an anti-Semitic remark aired on an episode of one of its shows.

"Texas Flip N Move" host Toni Snow reportedly made the comment during the show's Season 7 finale, which aired on January 12.

"You're not even gonna bicker a little bit," Snow asked a participant on the series who was willing to pay full asking price for a refurbished school bus. "Jew us down?"

The network apologized in a statement provided to CNN.

"On a recent episode of 'Texas Flip N Move,' an inappropriate comment unfortunately made it past our team," the statement read. "We were made aware of the issue shortly after it aired, and immediately pulled the episode to edit it for future broadcast. We apologize unreservedly for any offense caused."

According to the show's site, "Texas Flip N Move" follows a group of "of hard working Texas real estate entrepreneurs" who "compete head-to-head in a fast-paced and thrilling real estate flipping competition."

Snow appears on the series with her sister, Donna Snow.

The network didn't indicate whether any disciplinary action wasn't taken against Toni Snow. CNN has reached out to her for comment.