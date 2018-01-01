8 malnourished puppies rescued by Chain of Hope

A local rescue group is now taking care of eight puppies.

Scroll for more content...

Chain of Hope told 41 Action News that someone took in a dog that wasn't being taken care of well. However, they didn't know the dog was pregnant at the time.

The new owners reached out to the organization for help.

"One was very ill. I rushed it to the vet," said Chain of Hope Director Kate Quigley. "The whole litter didn't look very good. There was too many for mama to feed."

The puppies had worms, were malnourished and dehydrated. They're now getting treatment.

The seven-week-old pups will go up for adoption in a few weeks.