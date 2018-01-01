wx_icon Terre Haute

Highlight of the Cavaliers, Warriors game: 5-year-old boy dancing at half-time

The Cavs losing misstep against the Golden State Warriors was a complete downer for fans, but one moment that left fa...

Posted: Jan. 16, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 16, 2018 9:35 PM

The Cavs losing misstep against the Golden State Warriors was a complete downer for fans, but one moment that left fans smiling as they left Quicken Loans Arena was a 5-year-old boy dancing superstar.

Tavaris Jones not only knows how to dance but he knows how to entertain a cheering crowd and a light up an entire room.

Jones opened the half-time show with the Cleveland Cavaliers Scream Team, and it's safe to say he's the real MVP.

His dance moves have already gone viral. Last year, he appeared on The Ellen Show.

