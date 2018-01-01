Schools close for rest of week due to flu uptick

Morris Public Schools will be closed Wednesday through Friday due to an uptick in absences due to the flu within the district.

On Monday, school officials said 20 percent of students were absent due to the flu. On Tuesday, 30 percent of students are absent.

Dr. Billy Beets, who is the chief medical officer at the Muscogee Creek Nation Medical Center in Okmulgee, said he has seen a significant uptick in flu activity in the last week.

Beets said the emergency rooms in the Creek Nation medical system have been overwhelmed, and have had to transfer patients to Tulsa hospitals.