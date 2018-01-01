More snow arrives in Middle TN

Middle Tennessee remains under a 4WARN Weather Alert because of accumulating snow and worsening road conditions.

News 4 meteorologist Daphne DeLoren says 1 to 3 inches of snow remains most likely for Middle Tennessee. Some areas could see 6 inches of snow.

The snow will taper off from west to east later in the day on Tuesday, but roads are expected to remain problematic throughout the day.

Sunshine and bitter cold will follow in the days to come, with a high near 20 on Tuesday, before a warmup this weekend.

Snow is already starting to accumulate in Nashville and is sticking to the roads. Metro Public Works crews have already treated all primary and secondary routes and will be monitoring conditions throughout the morning commute.

A TDOT spokesperson said roads in Davidson County are mostly passable, but some drivers are going way too fast this morning for the conditions.

In Nashville, MTA buses and vans will be operating on snow route detours starting at 6:15 a.m. Click here for more information.

According to TDOT, Stewart County, Houston County, Montgomery County and the northern part of Cheatham County are getting heavy snow. Crews are working to keep one lane open on Interstate 64 and Interstate 24.

Snow is also moving into the northwestern part of Middle Tennessee, including Lawrenceburg and Lewisburg. TDOT crews have been applying salt to the roads. There are not any trouble spots to report at this time.

Here's the 8 a.m. update from TDOT about the conditions across the Midstate:

Cheatham County - Accumulating snow

Dickson County - Accumulating snow

Hickman County - Accumulating snow

Houston County - Accumulating snow

Humphreys County - Accumulating snow

Lawrence County - Patches of snow and ice

Lewis County - Accumulating snow

Lincoln County - Wet with light snow

Macon County - Accumulating snow

Maury County - Accumulating snow

Moore County - Accumulating snow

Montgomery County - Accumulating snow

Perry County - Accumulating snow

Robertson County - Accumulating snow

Rutherford County - Accumulating snow

Smith County - Accumulating snow

Stewart County - Accumulating snow

Sumner County - Accumulating snow

Trousdale County - Accumulating snow

Wayne County - Accumulating snow

Wilson County - Accumulating snow

Williamson County - Accumulating snow

WARMING SHELTERS IN NASHVILLE

Due to the subfreezing temperatures, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry says every shelter has increased its capacity.

Metro employees have opened an overflow shelter at the Fairgrounds in south Nashville. The shelter is currently located in the Vaughn building but will move to the banquet hall later in the day. The shelter will remain open until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Room In The Inn will be open all day. The facility's night center will open at 8 p.m.

People with pets will be welcomed at the Room In The Inn and at the Fairgrounds.

Transportation will be provided starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday to take people from the Fairgrounds to Room In The Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.