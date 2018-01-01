Domestic violence bill would allow victims to break lease early

Legislation allowing domestic violence victims the opportunity to terminate a lease early to escape their abuser will make its way through the Capitol.

Scroll for more content...

Democratic Representative Scott Holcomb is re-introducing the bill, with input from various groups, to work out the details. Last year's bill required documentation such as an order of protection.

The Georgia Association of Realtors says it hopes the language of the bill will be applicable in the real world with how leases are written and executed. This legislation could be life saving.

According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, from 2003 to 2016, more than 1,600 state citizens were killed due to domestic violence.

In 2015, law enforcement officers responded to more than 65,000 family violence incidents in Georgia. In that same year, there were more than 24,000 protective and stalking orders issued in the state.