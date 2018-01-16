DHS chief: Trump used 'tough language'

Scroll for more content...

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told senators Tuesday she "did not hear" President Donald Trump say the specific word "shithole" during a meeting with lawmakers last week that she attended.

"I did not hear that word used, no sir," Nielsen testified at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, when asked if Trump used that word or similar language to disparage African countries in the meeting with Trump and lawmakers on immigration policy.

"The conversation was very impassioned, I don't dispute that the President was using tough language, others in the room were also using tough language," Nielsen said.

"I was struck more by the fact that the conversation -- although passionate and appropriately so -- had gotten to a place where many people in the room were using inappropriate language in the oval office in front of the President. That's what struck me," she added later.

Sens. Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham, a Democrat and Republican respectively who were in the meeting, have confirmed to the press the reports that Trump said the words "shithole countries" to describe individuals from African nations and had disparaging remarks toward Haitians being part of an immigration deal -- all as part of a conversation about how the US accepts immigrants.

Other lawmakers in the room, Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and David Perdue, have said they don't recall hearing that word used. Trump has denied using the word, though he has said the conversation was tough and has spoken privately with friends about the remark playing well with his base.

$20 billion for a wall?

"Madame Secretary, I hope you remember me," Durbin said at the start of his questioning.

He asked Nielsen if she recalled the President saying during the White that he wanted $20 billion in funding and he would have the border wall built in a year.

"I do remember him saying that he was concerned that given the appropriations cycle that any deal that we made now would be limited to this year's appropriation. I remember him asking to is there a way to authorize the full down payment of the wall such that we can have assurances that we could in fact build it," Nielsen said.

Durbin also asked if Nielsen supports a path to citizenship for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which Trump ended last year but gave members of Congress until March to implement an alternative or a fix.

"I think we have to find a permanent solution," Nielsen answered.

Durbin, unsatisfied with Nielsen's answer, asked her the same question again.

"I believe that is part of the discussion and to make sure that we don't continue temporary populations that continue to exist we should talk about that," Nielsen said. "I'm not here to get in front of the President or any final decisions on that particular issue, but, yes, I'm happy to discuss it."

Grilling from Democrats

The homeland security secretary is facing a grilling from senators in the wake of the President's remarks.

The top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, warned Nielsen that she was not happy with what she was hearing out of her department thus far.

Feinstein referenced recent reports that Nielsen's department was continuing to consider a practice of separating children from parents when apprehended at the border -- a policy first suggested last year by then-Secretary John Kelly.

"Candidly, woman to woman, I can't believe that, and I hope you will clarify," Feinstein said. "Not only would such a systemic policy infringe on the constitutional rights of parents. It is also callous and stunningly un-American."

Feinstein added that a that pediatric group have said such a policy would have a negative impact on children.

"The America I know does not rip small children from their parents, and I can't imagine the fear that a small child would feel if this would happen," Feinstein said. "And for what? Because the child had no part in this."

Nielsen, in her answers, said the department has "not made any policy decisions" on the topic, though she noted there are reasons at times to separate children from who they arrive in the US with, especially if there is a suspicion they are being trafficked.