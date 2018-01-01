Family gathers to remember man stabbed to death by brother

A mother in Hartford is grieving after one of her sons was killed.

Her other son is now behind bars, accused of doing it.

Jiram Ortiz, 22, and his brother were outside a Main Street apartment building Saturday night when they got into an argument.

The younger brother, who is 17, is accused of stabbing Jiram Ortiz.

Family and friends gathered for a vigil on Monday afternoon.

"We would never have thought in a million years it would have been him," said Joevanni Ortiz, the victim's cousin. "Knowing that he's not here anymore, breaks the heart."

During the argument between the two brothers, police said the younger brother allegedly began stabbing Ortiz in the chest.

Police said right after the stabbing, both young men ran inside their apartment building on Main Street.

"We spoke to the suspect as well as the witnesses - and family members on the scene. And the incident and the altercation and stabbing occurred on the sidewalk outside at which point the victim ran upstairs as well as the suspect to give medical aid," said Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, who added that there were several 911 calls made.

Police said Ortiz was stabbed in the heart and died at the hospital.

"After this incident occurred, that's when his 17-year-old brother came back to reality and he said I just killed my brother," Joevanni Ortiz said. "He wasn't really processing what he was doing. In my mind, it was full of anger."

Joevanni said his cousin was a good guy with a sense of humor, who liked to record rap music and work on cars.

"It's hard for us, because if this was some random person on the street who did this, it would be another story. But this is family," he said.