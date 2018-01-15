The South prepares for wintry mix of snow and ice

Snow and ice are coming to Southern states that aren't so accustomed to seeing such frosty conditions.

More than 70 million people are under winter weather alerts from states stretching from Maine to Texas, as a large swath of snow and ice approaches. The wintry weather, which could cause hazardous travel conditions, will last through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow is expected in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee. But it's expected to remain light with about one to two inches, according to CNN Weather.

Several schools in the affected states, including the St. Louis and Nashville's public school systems, closed ahead of the anticipated weather Tuesday.

In anticipation of snow, sleet and freezing rain, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency on Monday.

"There are enough uncertainties in the forecast right now that the potential exists that this winter storm could be debilitating to the state for a couple of days due to icy conditions," said Brian Hastings, director of Alabama Emergency Management Agency, in a statement.

Track the weather here

Southern Texas and Louisiana could see less than a quarter inch of ice, according to CNN Weather. On Tuesday night, Houston could be colder than New York City, with temperatures as low as 25 degrees Fahrenheit, with a wintry mix of snow and rain likely, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Texas may have to deal with snow, while central and southern parts of the state endure sleet and freezing rain, in conditions expected to last into early Tuesday night.

"The winter weather system sweeping across our state will bring low temperatures and freezing precipitation to many communities, which could create life-threatening situations," said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a statement. "I urge all Texans to exercise extreme caution in these hazardous conditions."

In addition to the snow, more than 40 million people are under wind chill alerts from the northern plains, such as Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, down to portions of Texas and Louisiana. With the wind chill, temperatures could feel as low as minus 25 to minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit, in the more northern states Tuesday morning.

In the Northeast, about two to four inches of snow is expected, and some areas could pick up to four to six inches locally. While the storm is not expected to be a major storm for the region, the National Weather Service warned that it could bring slippery travel conditions.