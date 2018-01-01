MLK's life and legacy honored with series of events throughout Phoenix area

Valley residents will be celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with a series of events.throughout the Phoenix area Monday.

The City of Phoenix along with city leaders, schools, businesses, churches and community organizations will pay homage to Dr. King starting with a march in downtown Phoenix.

The march will begin at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church on 15th and Jefferson streets and end at Hance Park. Officials said to gather for the march at 8:30 a.m. as it will begin promptly at 9 a.m.

Joining in the march is newly announced Senate candidate Martha McSally. Arizona Rep. McSally launched her U.S. Senate campaign on Friday in an announcement.

After the march, festivities will be held at Hance Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Mesa, the MLK parade will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., beginning at the intersection of Center Street and MLK Jr. Way.

The parade will include councilmembers, police officers, fire and medical personnel, marching bands and community leaders. This year's grand marshal is John Goodie who has been a member of the MLK Jr. Celebration Committee for more than 20 years.

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Mesa Monday.

Center Street from University to Main streets

MLK Jr. Way from Drew Street to Centennial Way

2nd Street from Centennial Hall Parking Lot to Drew Street

1st Street from Centennial Way to Macdonald

Pepper Place from Centennial Way to Macdonald