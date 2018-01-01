Virginia Beach teen selected to be part of exclusive Disney Dreamers Academy

A 15-year-old Virginia Beach student was selected to be part of the Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE Magazine.

Marquis Thomas, along with four other students, was surprised with the announcement on Good Morning America.

Thomas will be one of 100 young people from across the U.S. to participate in the exclusive four-day mentoring program from March 8 to March 11 at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

The program is meant to inspire teens to make a difference in their lives and pursue their dreams.

The "Disney Dreamers" will go throughout the theme parks and behind the scenes, helping them discover new careers, pursue their dreams and listen to motivational speakers and celebrities.

Celebrities who have participated in the past include Patti LaBelle, Mary J. Blige, Magic Johnson, Yolanda Adams, Cam Newton and more.

Thomas mentioned was recognized as the Virginia Beach Youth of the Year for his work in the local Police Explorers program. He was inspired to work in law enforcement after his uncle who served as a father figure to him was killed.

For more information or to see all 100 students selected, visit www.disneydreamersacademy.com.