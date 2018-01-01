It can be tough to find activities when it's really cold outside, but it's not a challenge for the Oshkosh Public Library.

The library introduced the concept known as hygge.

There's no exact translation but some say it means being cozy and enjoying things.

Organizers say the goal is to help people pump the breaks on life and appreciate the smaller things. On Sunday, people got relax, listen to music, drink coffee and talk to other community members.

"We want you sit and think and ponder, give yourself space to explore the 'what if' idea of getting lost in book the whole day. This is good Sunday for this to happen," said Sand Toland, Oshkosh Public Library.

The event will be hosted twice in February as well.