Family finds a piece of family history in antique store

If you're browsing around an antique store, there's a chance you'll see vintage photographs on shelves. What people don't expect to see in those pictures is family members.

Scroll for more content...

Bob Teunis, 90, a customer at Pinky's Place in Alpine Township, said he purchased a photograph his daughter spotted on a recent shopping trip at the antique store. It's a picture of his grandfather from the early 1900s.

"My first reaction, let's go take a ride, and I want to see it," Teunis said. "As you can see in the picture, he had cold black hair, he worked outside all his life and when they were playing baseball, he was a highly tan man."

Also in the photograph is his great uncle and other people Teunis once knew from being a mailman the majority of his life.

The family has had an identical picture of the photograph for years, but Teunis wanted to buy the vintage photograph at Pinky's Place that brought Teunis back in time.

"A lot of memories from years and years [that have] gone by," said Teunis. "Back when I was younger."