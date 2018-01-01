26 dead, dozens injured, in Baghdad double suicide bombing

At least 26 people have been killed in a double suicide bombing in central Baghdad, according to the Ministry of Health, in the second deadly attack to hit the Iraqi capital in just three days.

Scroll for more content...

Ninety more people were wounded in the attack, when two bombers detonated suicide vests at a square in the Iraqi capital, officials said.

A large crowd of laborers usually gather at the square each morning searching for day jobs, and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

Monday's bombing is the first major attack in Baghdad after the declaration of victory over ISIS by the Iraqi government last month.

There has been no claim of responsibility for either attack.

Baghdad was a key target for attacks by ISIS fighters, as the militant group gained swathes of territory in Iraq in 2014. But the city had experienced a period of relative calm for months before the attacks in recent days.

On Saturday, a suicide bomber carried out an attack at Aden Square in northern Baghdad, killing and wounding several people, according to security officials.