Woman Finds Ashes Inside Decoration Bought At Store

A Plymouth woman is looking for the owner of what she believes is an urn.

Two weeks ago, Priscilla Bailey bought a blue and silver heart shaped decoration at Savers in Plymouth for $2.99.

"Right now it's hanging up there when I do my dishes I sometimes stare at it," said Bailey.

Thursday morning Bailey decided to take a closer look at the heart and discovered it has ashes inside. She enlisted her daughter's help putting it on social media to try and find its rightful owner.

"It's beautiful it must have a story so that's my goal to find out where and who this belongs to," said Kat Bartlett.

"It'll be fun seeing what happens and hopefully someone comes forward and says yes that was my grandmother or grandfather," said Bailey.

Until someone comes forward, Bailey says the heart will hang over her sink.

"I just thought it was pretty so maybe it was meant to come here who knows," said Bailey.