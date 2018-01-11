Hillary Clinton tweets about Trump's 'ignorant, racist views'

Hillary Clinton condemned President Donald Trump's reported comment Thursday about "shithole countries" in a tweet Friday marking the anniversary of the earthquake in Haiti.

"The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America's commitment to helping our neighbors," Clinton wrote on Twitter. "Instead, we're subjected to Trump's ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn't look like him."

Trump reportedly referred to a series of nations as "shithole countries" during a closed-door Oval Office meeting with lawmakers Thursday about a deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, questioning why the United States was not welcoming more people from Norway, as opposed to Haiti, El Salvador and other African countries.

The Washington Post first reported Trump's vulgar remarks Thursday.

The President has since denied the comments; however, following Trump's denial, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, who was in the meeting, said the reports were correct.

Despite the back and forth regarding Trump's reported remarks, several lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have decried the language and condemned the comments.

Clinton unsuccessfully faced off against Trump as his Democratic opponent during the 2016 presidential campaign.