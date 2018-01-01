Sheriff: Linn Co. woman charged with stealing at least $43K from her grandmother

A 32-year-old Lebanon woman has been charged after her grandmother's "retirement account had been depleted of funds."

The Linn County Sheriff's reported Friday that detectives charged Mindy Lynn Port Thursday with first-degree aggravated theft and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

The charges concluded a three-month investigation, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation was launched after family of Port's grandmother reported that funds from the 78-year-old Albany woman's retirement account had been fully withdrawn.

Deputies said Port and other relatives lived with the victim for about six months to help care for her.

During the time of the family lived with the victim, deputies said $50,000 was taken from her.

Deputies determined Port was responsible for at least $43,000 of the missing money.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.