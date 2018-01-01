What Nancy Kerrigan thinks of 'I, Tonya'

There's been plenty of buzz about the film "I, Tonya" but the woman at the center of the controversy that brought down skater Tonya Harding isn't contributing to it.

"I really have nothing to say about it. I haven't seen anything," former skater Nancy Kerrigan told The Boston Globe. "I haven't watched anything."

Kerrigan was the victim of a plot to kneecap her -- literally -- prior to the 1994 Olympics. Harding's ex-husband Jeff Gillooly was involved in the plot.

Gillooly was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in the attack and Harding received three years of probation and was fined $100,000 for conspiring to hinder prosecution.

"I, Tonya" stars Margot Robbie as Harding and delves into the former skater's life beyond the attack.

Related: Margot Robbie earns high marks in 'I, Tonya'

Kerrigan went on to win a silver medal at the Olympics, weeks after the attack.

The Olympian told the paper she's been "busy" and it sounds like she's not been keeping up with all the hubbub that has thrust Harding back into the spotlight and earned her an invite to last weekend's Golden Globe Awards. She sat at a table with the film's actors and producer.

"I was at the national [figure skating] championships this week so I didn't watch the Golden Globes," Kerrigan said. "I haven't seen the movie. I'm just busy living my life.''

Following the 1994 Olympics, Kerrigan married, had a family and continued as one of the sport's most recognizable stars even though she no longer competitively skates.

Last year she competed in "Dancing With the Stars," where she was eliminated early on.

Asked by The Boston Globe if she was bothered by Hollywood's portrayal of Harding, Kerrigan said "It's not really part of my life."

"As you say, I was the victim," she said. "Like, that's my role in this whole thing. That's it."