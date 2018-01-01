wx_icon Terre Haute 28°

Custodial staff member accused of recording girls in bathroom at Oconee County High School

A man is in police custody and is accused of placing a cell phone to record girls inside the bathroom at Oconee Count...

Posted: Jan. 12, 2018 12:14 PM
Updated: Jan. 12, 2018 4:41 PM

A man is in police custody and is accused of placing a cell phone to record girls inside the bathroom at Oconee County High School in Watkinsville.

Timothy Brian Burnette, 40, of Union Point, has been charged with one count of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, school officials found the cell phone inside the bathroom on Wednesday. They alerted the sheriff's office and a search warrant was then carried out on Burnette's home.

It is unclear if Burnette was an employee at the school.

Burnette is being held in the Oconee County Jail and more charges could be brought against him.

No word on when he's expected to appear in court.

The Oconee County School System released the following statement about the incident:

Late in the afternoon on Wednesday, January 10, the principal of Oconee County High School became aware that a member of the school's custodial staff had hidden a cell phone in the female gymnasium locker room for the purpose of videotaping students. The principal immediately contacted law enforcement personnel, who arrived at the school shortly thereafter to question and ultimately apprehend the individual. The individual's employment was terminated that day as well.

The safety and well-being of our students is always the top priority of Oconee County Schools. While this is obviously a troubling incident, we appreciate the swift action taken by school leadership and the continued service provided by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

