Young father of 3, including newborn, killed in avalanche

A Idaho man who died in an avalanche Wednesday night is being remembered as a kind and loving father who constantly served his friends and family.

Scroll for more content...

Adam Wayne Andersen, 36, was snowmobiling with a group around 5 p.m. in the Mt. Jefferson area of Fremont County when the avalanche was triggered. Fremont County Search and Rescue crews found Andersen's body Thursday morning.

Andersen and his wife, Summer, have three children – including a newborn daughter who turned 2-months-old Thursday.

"There was never, and I mean never, a snowstorm that he didn't come clear our driveway," a friend, who asked not to be identified, tells EastIdahoNews.com. "He was always smiling and making your day a better day. It breaks our hearts to hear this tragic news. A lot of sad people today and he will be so missed."

Rescue crews are battled darkness, extreme terrain and cold temperatures during their search for Andersen. Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries says searchers had to be very cautious.

"The biggest problem is making sure our search and rescue folks don't put themselves in jeopardy and have another avalanche," Humphries says.

High avalanche danger warnings are in effect for many parts of Fremont County after rain and several inches of snow fell this week. The National Avalanche Center is warning the public to avoid areas in the warning zone.