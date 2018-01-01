Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms adds rappers TI, Killer Mike to transition team

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms named her complete 38-member transition team Thursday during a press conference at the mayor's ceremonial office.
She was joined by Larry Gellerstedt and Vicki Palmer, both co-chairs of the transition committee.
The 38-member team, co-chaired by Gellerstedt, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Cousins Properties, and Palmer, former Executive Vice President, Finance and Administration of Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., includes a cross-section of constituents with diverse backgrounds, interests and skills sets.
"Larry and I are privileged to work with Mayor Bottoms and this esteemed group of leaders," said Vicki Palmer in a release. "The individuals selected represent sectors and communities across the city, and I am confident that their advice and counsel will be invaluable to this Administration."
The Bottoms Administration transition team includes:
David Abney, Chairman & CEO, UPS
John Ahmann, Executive Director, Westside Future Fund
Byron Amos, Atlanta Public Schools Board Member, District 2
Claire Lewis "Yum" Arnold, CEO, Leapfrog Services
Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta
Randy Beall, Business Manager, Atlanta and North Georgia Building and Construction Trades
Raphael Bostic, President & CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
Matt Bronfman, CEO, Jamestown
Cassius F. Butts, Former Obama Appointee and CEO, Capital Fortitude Business Advisors
Senator Jason Carter, Partner, Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP
Ron Clark, Founder, The Ron Clark Academy
Shan Cooper, Chief Transformation Officer, WestRock
David Cummings, CEO, Atlanta Ventures
Mawuli Mel Davis, Attorney & Co-Founder, The Davis Bozeman Law Firm
Rene Diaz, President & CEO, The Diaz Group
Christopher R. Edwards, MD, Fellowship Trained Spine Surgeon, Atlanta Neuro Spine Institute, LLC
David H. Eidson, President & CEO, Coxe Curry & Associates
Sloane Evans, Vice President, Human Resources, Georgia Power Company
Marty Flanagan, President & CEO, Invesco Ltd.
Clifford "TI" Harris, Grammy Award Winning Rapper, Actor, Entrepreneur & Activist
Virginia Hepner, Former Corporate Executive & Arts Leader
Douglas J. Hertz, Chairman & CEO, United Distributors, Inc.
Nancy Flake Johnson, President & CEO, Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Inc.
Noel Khalil, Chairman & CEO, Columbia Ventures LLC
Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, Founding Partner, Lawrence & Bundy LLC
Kenny Leon, Tony Award Winning Director & Founder, True Colors Theatre Company
Milton J. Little, Jr. President & CEO, United Way of Greater Atlanta
Amol Naik, Director of Special Projects, MailChimp
Keith T. Parker, President & CEO, Goodwill of North Georgia
Beatriz Perez, Senior Vice President, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
Cecil Phillips, Chairman & CEO, Place Properties
Helen Smith Price, Vice President, Global Community Affairs, The Coca-Cola Company and President, The Coca-Cola Foundation
Michael "Killer Mike" Render, Artist, Activist, & Businessman
A.J. Robinson, President, Central Atlanta Progress, Inc./Atlanta Downtown Improvement District
Bill Rogers, Chairman & CEO, SunTrust Banks, Inc.
Dr. Catherine Ross, Professor of City Planning and Civil Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Carol Tomé, CFO & Executive Vice President, The Home Depot, Inc.
Reverend Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church