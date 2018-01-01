Health officials: 15 deaths, 'high level' of hospitalizations reported from flu

Local health officials said there have been 15 deaths and a high level of hospitalizations related to the flu.

The Department of Public Health held a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to discuss what it called an "intensifying flu season."

DPH commissioner Raul Pino and state epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Cartter provided the information.

They said the flu has particularly impacted the state's older residents and the state's hospitals.

The number of deaths in Connecticut increased to 15 from a reported five people earlier this week. The victims were over the age of 65.

They said all eight counties in the state have seen an increase in flu activity over the past two weeks.

More than 1,015 people have had the flu since the end of August, according to the DPH.

A total of 456 of those cases required hospitalization.

The statistics prompted doctors to tell people to take precautions.

The news conference is happening at the DPH on Capitol Avenue.

