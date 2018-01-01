JPSO arrests woman who robbed 3 cab drivers in 3 days

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a New Orleans woman they say robbed three cab drivers in three days.

Thirty-two-year-old Serrita Lambert began her stick up spree late last month.

On December 29, Lambert hailed a cab and asked the driver to take her to an address in the 2200 block of Severn Avenue.

When the cab arrived at the location, Lambert asked the driver to make change, then pulled out a knife and demanded all his money, according to the JPSO.

Lambert fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The next day, Lambert pulled almost the exact same robbery with another cab driver, but this time the drop-off location was in the 700 block of Carrollwood Drive in Terrytown.

On December 31, Lambert had a third cab driver drop her off in the 2300 block of Park Place in Terrytown, asked him to make change, then pulled out a knife and demanded money.

This time, however, the cab driver was able to flee, but Lambert still managed to make off with his cash and personal belongings.

JPSO officers and a team from the US Marshal's Service New Orleans Field Office caught up with Lambert in the 2200 block of Severn on January 9.

She has been booked with two counts of armed robbery and on theft and battery charges, according to the JPSO.