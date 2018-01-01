Cuomo: America's strength is diversity

Scroll for more content...

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo recalled his own immigrant roots Thursday in responding to President Donald Trump's vulgar comments disparaging immigrants from "shithole" countries, saying he himself remained "profoundly connected" to his roots, as a second-generation American.

"We do come from the hard-hit places," said Cuomo, speaking on CNN's "Prime Time." "The shitholes, as our president likes to say."

Cuomo said his own grandparents came from a country -- Italy -- that was once considered a "shithole" by people like the President.

"Our unity is forged in opportunity -- it is laced with dreams of a better life for our families," Cuomo said.

According to writer Ed Falco, hostility toward Italian immigrants in the 19th century is instructive to an America that remains suspicious of new arrivals. The largest mass lynching in US history took place in New Orleans in 1891 and it was Italian-Americans.

Cautioning viewers against turning to anger, Cuomo advocated instead for "telling the truth."

He directly addressed President Trump, asking him to forget this "harshness" that plays to a small base of supporters in favor of appealing to what he called "sweet strength."

"America's greatest strength is, and has always been, its diversity," he said.