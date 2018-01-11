BJ's to laid-off Sam's Club employees: We're hiring

BJ's Wholesale Club has a message for employees who got laid off from Sam's Club: Come work for us.

The warehouse retailer issued the statement in response to news that the Walmart-owned Sam's Club is shutting down stores. Walmart is closing 63 locations throughout the country, leaving those workers without jobs.

"[We've] had numerous inquiries from Sam's Club employees," BJ's said in a statement. "BJ's Wholesale Club is hiring, and anyone interested in joining our team can go to bjs.com/careers or visit their local club."

BJ's, a membership chain like Sam's Club and Costco, also said that it has "had an immediate increase in Sam's Club members joining BJ's Wholesale Club."

BJ's operates 180 stores in in 15 states.

Walmart said in a statement that the closures came "after a thorough performance review."

"We know this is difficult news for our associates and we are working to place as many of them as possible at nearby locations," John Furner, president and CEO of Sam's Club, said in the statement.

The company also said via Twitter that pharmacies at Sam's Club locations will remain open for "at least two weeks" while the company works to transfer subscriptions and contact customers.

News of the closures put a damper on what should have been a good day for Walmart, which said this morning that it is raising its minimum wage to $11, giving workers $1,000 bonuses and expanding its parental and maternity leave policy, partly as a result of the new lower corporate tax rate.

Walmart said laid-off employees will receive the bonus, plus 60 days of pay and severance if eligible.