American Girl to lay off 21 employees in Wisconsin facilities

American Girl will be laying off 57 employees across 13 American Girl locations, with 21 of those layoffs coming at Wisconsin facilities, officials said.

Spokesperson Julie Parks said the majority of the Wisconsin's American Girl layoffs will be at the Middleton location, which will include positions from a wide range of levels and work within the company.

Parks said the remaining 36 positions are being eliminated across 10 retail locations, none of which are in Wisconsin.

The layoffs are effective immediately.