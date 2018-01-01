Nashville International Airport sees 5th year of record growth

The Nashville International Airport saw a record number of travelers in 2017.

Officials say 14.1 million passengers came through BNA last year, which is 1 million more than 2016.

In January 2017, the airport broke ground on a major construction project that includes expanded concourses, more screening lanes and an on-site hotel.

This is the fifth consecutive year that BNA has seen record growth.

"The growth we are seeing year-after-year at BNA is a testament to Nashville's popularity and the robust business climate here, as well as a strong reminder and affirmation of the need to expand our airport," said Doug Kreulen, MNAA president and CEO, in a news release. "The Airport Authority is undergoing changes to adapt to that growth, in both our organization and the airports we manage. This coming year, we'll see more of BNA Vision taking shape, as multiple projects get underway, and we'll continue to focus on keeping BNA an easy and assessable airport, all while delivering world-class customer service."