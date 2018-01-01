wx_icon Terre Haute 58°

wx_icon Robinson 58°

wx_icon Zionsville 55°

wx_icon Rockville 58°

wx_icon Casey 58°

wx_icon Brazil 58°

wx_icon Marshall 58°

Clear
Weather Alerts: Winter Storm Warning Wx Alerts

MPD: Aspiring rapper robbed Wingstop to get owner Rick Ross's attention

A suspect in an attempted robbery at the Wingstop on Union Avenue told police he was an aspiring rapper trying to get...

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 4:08 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 5:06 PM

A suspect in an attempted robbery at the Wingstop on Union Avenue told police he was an aspiring rapper trying to get the attention of restaurant owner Rick Ross, according to general manager Elma Allen.

Scroll for more content...

WREG showed surveillance video of the incident Friday night.

By Monday, police said they got a tip identifying Cedric Miller, 23, as one of the suspects.

A Wingstop employee positively identified Miller in a lineup of six people. MPD then arrested him, according to arrest documents.

In 2012, rapper Rick Ross held a ribbon cutting for the opening of at least one of the Wingstops in Memphis he owns.

"That's a ridiculous way to get someone's attention. How are you going to get his attention after sitting in jail?" customer Cameron Blaine said.

"It could [get his attention] but I don't know if he is going to get signed if that's the case. I doubt it," customer Huron Wilson said.

WREG wanted to find out more about Miller's intentions, so we went to his address in a Frayser apartment complex about nine miles away.

The person who was home closed the door and said she didn't know him.

Rick Ross has not responded to WREG's requests for comment.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It