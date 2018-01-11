White House claims there was no contradiction in Trump's FISA tweets

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted Thursday that President Donald Trump's Thursday morning tweets about FISA were not contradictory.

The President's two early morning missives over spy legislation before the House launched Washington into 101 minutes of chaos. They came just ahead of a House vote to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. One message cast doubt about the President's support, and the next -- 101 minutes later -- brought the President more in line with the view of his own White House.

"We don't think that there was a conflict at all," Sanders said. "The President fully supports the 702 and was happy to see that it passed the House today. We don't see any contradiction or confusion in that."

Sanders said Trump was simply expressing some of the broader concerns he has about the FISA surveillance system and rejected suggestions that Trump's initial tweet set off an effort to correct the record and reassure Republicans on Capitol Hill.

That's despite CNN's reporting that House Speaker Paul Ryan called the President after the first tweet and that Trump's tweet sparked confusion on Capitol Hill.