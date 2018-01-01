Mayor-Elect LaToya Cantrell names honorary co-chairs and board of advisors for transition team

Mayor-Elect LaToya Cantrell has named a diverse group of civic and business leaders to her transition team.

Scroll for more content...

Former Xavier University president Dr. Norman Francis, former Aspen Institute CEO Walter Isaacson, and Gayle Benson, wife of New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson, will serve as honorary co-chairs for the committee, Cantrell announced today.

Current Xavier Dean Dr. Kathleen Kennedy and TurboSquid founder Matt Wisdom will serve as the co-chairs of the Transition Board of Advisors.

Andrea Chen, Vaughn Randolph Fauria, Caroline Fayard, Norris Henderson, Anamaria Villamarin-Lupin, Judge David R.M. Williams, Anne Milling, Willie Muhammad, Vincenzo Pasquantonio, Dana Peterson, Bonita A. Robertson, Matt Schwartz, and Iam Tucker will all serve on the Transition Team.

"It is with great honor and privilege to announce our transition team Advisory Board to our City of New Orleans," Cantrell said. "Over the past month and a half, I've had a great deal of time to assess not only where we've been but truly where we are going as a city...Make no mistake about it. While they are standing behind me, they really are beside me, because collectively, we will provide the leadership that is needed to make sure we are having an effective transition, so we are able to hit the ground running serving our city."