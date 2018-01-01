Suspect assaulted by homeowner after allegedly breaking into Davidson County home

A man accused of breaking into a Davidson County home was taken to the hospital and then arrested after being assaulted by the homeowner.

James Dean Thompson, 31, of Lexington, was arrested and charged in connection to the burglary, according to a Davidson County Sheriff's Office press release.

Authorities said deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Becky Hill Road on Tuesday where deputies found that the suspect had been assaulted after the break-in.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and then appeared before the Magistrate.

Thompson has been jailed in Davidson County under a $50,000 secured bond and has court planned for February 20.