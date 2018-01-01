Family warns about dangers of fractal burning after man electrocuted in Chandler

Jarret and Breanna Vartanian were living a fairy tale life. They were madly in love and married for just over a year. The couple settled down in a home in Chandler with their eyes set for a bright future.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck when Jarret was killed while working on a project at home involving a technique called fractal burning.

The method is actually very simple and easy to do. It's when a piece of wood is electrocuted and the current moves through the wood, and creates incredible patterns.

Jarret, who loves to work on home projects wanted to try it out. Breanna wasn't thrilled with the idea.

"It was scary. I couldn't really get close to it just because I don't know a lot about electricity."

After just two days of fractal burning, Jarret was electrocuted and killed. His wife Breanna said he was working on a cutting board when it happened. She is now speaking out about the dangers of fractal burning.

"You have to do your research, you have to make sure you're safe," Breanna said.

Fractal burning has caused death before. A man in Washington state was killed while attempting to use the technique and just like Jarret, he had years of experience working with wood and understood safety.

The safety issue was so great that the American Association of Woodturners Safety Committee issued a policy against fractal burning and banned the technique from its events.

As for Breanna, she is now left heartbroken over losing the love of her life. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.