Governor Deal to deliver final State of the State address Thursday morning

Governor Nathan Deal will hold his final State of the State address on Thursday.

During the speech, you can expect to hear more on Atlanta's chances of attracting Amazon. The topic was also discussed Wednesday during the annual "Eggs and Issues" breakfast with business leaders and lawmakers.

Details of the state's bid for Amazon have never been released. Incentives have already been discussed but taxpayers are being left in the dark on what, if any, promises are being made to win the bid.

Deal says a special session may be necessary to finesse the details of the state's offer. He may call a special session of the legislature if it helps to lure Amazon.

"It would be unwise, in my opinion, for the session of the General Assembly in session to waste and consume valuable time trying to guess what Amazon is going to do," said Deal during the Eggs and Issues breakfast.

Georgia is one of the 43 states that submitted bids for Amazon's second headquarters. An Amazon spokesperson says a decision will be made sometime this year.

You can watch Governor Deal's State of the State address beginning at 11 a.m.