GOP congressman declines to challenge Dem senator in North Dakota

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 11:19 AM

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 11:19 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 4:32 PM

Rep. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, announced Thursday he will not challenge sitting Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the Senate race this fall.

During an interview with KFYR radio, Cramer said he and his family decided the best decision was for him to just run again for his House seat. The move is seen as a blow to Republicans who hope to pick up the seat in the traditionally deep red state.

"We've decided that the best thing for our family and me and really for North Dakota...is to seek re-election to the House of Representatives," Cramer said, according to the Grand Forks Herald.

Cramer's announcement comes after Cramer told CNN last week that President Donald Trump was urging him to run for Senate.

"Certainly, the President urged me to run. He's encouraged me to run. He has for a sometime," Cramer told CNN this week.

