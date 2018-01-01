Trump questions whether Clinton coordinated with Russians

President Donald Trump, keeping up his attacks on Hillary Clinton, suggested Thursday that his 2016 election opponent and her fellow Democrats could have paid Russians for dirt on him during the campaign.

"Disproven and paid for by Democrats 'Dossier used to spy on Trump Campaign. Did FBI use Intel tool to influence the Election?' @foxandfriends," Trump tweeted before dawn, adding, "Did Dems or Clinton also pay Russians? Where are hidden and smashed DNC servers? Where are Crooked Hillary Emails? What a mess!"

Trump is referring to an opposition research document that was compiled on him during the election, and it includes unverified allegations that the Russian government has compromising personal and financial information about the President.

The dossier -- because of its allegations and questions surrounding its origin -- has become an explosive political issue. Fusion GPS' efforts researching Trump were first funded by his Republican foes during the primary campaign. The law firm for Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee picked up the tab once Trump became the clear favorite to win the nomination. After that switch, Fusion GPS hired a former British spy to put together the dossier on Trump's ties to Russia.

Trump has frequently criticized his own Justice Department over its handling of the investigation into Clinton's email use as secretary of state.

The tweet also continues Trump's public criticism of Clinton.

On Wednesday, the President referred to his former rival several times while taking questions with Norwegian Prime Minister Edna Stolberg.

Asked about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into meddling in the 2016 election, Trump insisted there was "no collusion," invoking Clinton's July 2016 interview with the FBI, calling it "a very serious breach."

"Hillary Clinton had an interview where she wasn't sworn in, she wasn't given the oath, they didn't take notes, they didn't record, and it was done on the 4th of July weekend. That's perhaps ridiculous, and a lot of people looked upon that as being a very serious breach and it really was," he said.

At one point, Trump said any collusion was "really with the Democrats and the Russians, far more than it is with the Republicans and the Russians," though he did not elaborate.

Later Wednesday, top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway insisted that while many cannot get over the election, the White House does not talk about Clinton.

"We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her," the White House counselor told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time." "Nobody here talks about Hillary Clinton, I promise you."