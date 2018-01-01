Thieves take millions in jewels from Paris' Ritz Hotel

Thieves reportedly armed with axes made off with an estimated -4.5 million ($5.4 million) in jewels from a shop inside the Ritz Hotel in central Paris, CNN affiliate BFMTV said.

Three suspects were arrested at the scene late Wednesday; two others escaped with the goods, French police told CNN. No injuries were reported.

Edouard Margain posted on social media a photo he took from his office.

"Just saw a guy arrested while trying to take the street on the wrong way on a scooter, then dozens of cops in the street and medicals in just a few minutes after," Margain told CNN.

It was the second big jewel robbery in a major European city in a week.

Thieves made a daytime heist of valuable jewels at an exhibition in Venice, Italy, on January 3. Local officials said the jewels were of "indisputably elevated value."

That robbery occurred at the Doge's Palace, a popular tourist spot in Venice, where a selection of Indian jewelry from the Qatari royal collection was on display to the public. One suspect may have acted as a lookout while the other grabbed the jewels from a display case, police said.

The stolen items were a pair of earrings and a brooch made of diamonds, gold and platinum.

Another Paris heist that likewise can be placed in the brazen category involved Kim Kardashian West. In October 2016. She was robbed at gunpoint inside her room at a luxury private mansion by a gang of men disguised as police officers. They made off with an estimated $10 million in cash and jewelry.