wx_icon Terre Haute 53°

wx_icon Robinson 52°

wx_icon Zionsville 51°

wx_icon Rockville 53°

wx_icon Casey 52°

wx_icon Brazil 53°

wx_icon Marshall 53°

Clear

GoPro CEO: We're 'absolutely' open to selling company

GoPro CEO and Founder Nick Woodman said his company is open to a sale."It would be irresponsible not to," Wood...

Posted: Jan. 10, 2018 3:44 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 3:59 PM

GoPro CEO and Founder Nick Woodman said his company is open to a sale.

Scroll for more content...

"It would be irresponsible not to," Woodman told CNNMoney. "If there was an opportunity to merge GoPro with a larger parent company that could help us scale our business and provide a better return on investment to our investors than we can alone as an independent company -- absolutely ... we would welcome the opportunity to explode such an opportunity."

Woodman, who made the comments at CES in Las Vegas, noted GoPro is not actively pursuing a sale at the moment or in active discussions.

A spokesperson said the company is working with JPMorgan to explore its options.

Earlier this week shares dropped 30%, hitting an all-time low when GoPro announced it was getting out of the drone business.

The company also announced it's cutting 20% of its staff including some executives.

Woodman is also cutting his annual pay to $1.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It