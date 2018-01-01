Protesters project unwelcome image onto stadium for President Trump

As President Donald Trump prepared to watch the national championship game between Georgia and Alabama on Monday, he was greeted by an unwelcome image projected by protesters onto Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The message projected was "F-Trump."

Other messages were projected onto the stadium, including "Dismantle White Supremacy", "No One is Illegal" and "Medicare for All".

The messages were created by the group "Metro Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America". The organization posted this message on their website:

"The projections are a statement of our anger and disgust with the racist Trump administration, but they are also a vision of a more prosperous future for our community."

Atlanta Police issued this statement Wednesday morning regarding the matter:

"The Atlanta Police Department is aware of the message projected on the side of Mercedes Benz Stadium concerning President Trump. We were unable to identify the responsible party and do not anticipate any arrests being made as a result of this incident. The Atlanta Police Department consulted with both MB Stadium leadership and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office on possible charges. While the message may understandably be offensive to some, there was no physical damage to the building and our ability to bring criminal charges would be very limited given current state and local statutes addressing vandalism and damage to property."