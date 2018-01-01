Jason's Deli warns customers about possible data breach

Jason's Deli is alerting customers of a possible data breach.

The company says on December 22, they were made aware that MasterCard security personnel said a large quantity of payment card information appeared for sale on the "dark web." An analysis of that data showed that at least a portion of data may have come from various Jason's Deli locations.

Jason's Deli is working with investigators to determine whether a data breach actually did take place. If there is a breach, they will work to see if there is any continuing breach of vulnerability.

The company says the investigation is in its early stages and it will take some time to determine what happened.

In the meantime, customers should monitor their payment card accounts carefully and report any suspicious activity to their card issuer. Customers or financial institutions with any questions should contact customer.service@jasonsdeli.com or 409-838-1976.

"Jason's Deli recognizes that the security of credit and debit card transactions is of the utmost importance to our customers. We have, over the years, continually reviewed and periodically strengthened our security systems, as have other retailers, to meet the constant challenge of sophisticated criminal activity," the company said in a statement. "We will continue that process, and will carefully consider whatever further changes may be appropriate after a thorough forensic review of this event and our payment security systems."