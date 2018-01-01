Stocks draw breath; Oil surges; Domino's Pizza cools

1. Taking a breather?: U.S. stock futures are pointing down Wednesday after a breathtaking run in recent days.

All three indexes -- the Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq -- hit new all-time highs on Tuesday.

Enthusiasm on global markets has also faded, with most European indexes sinking in early trading. The majority of Asian markets ended the day with losses.

2. Oil gains: Crude oil futures are continuing to push up, reaching the highest level seen in more than three years. U.S. crude is trading around $63.50 per barrel, a far cry from the lows of early 2016 when prices were around $26.

Prices could be volatile Wednesday as the latest weekly U.S. crude inventories report comes out at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Oil dropped sharply in 2014 and only started recovering in 2016. OPEC's decision to limit production has helped, and the cartel agreed in November to extend those supply curbs to the end of 2018.

3. Stocks to watch -- Domino's, Kodak: Domino's Pizza stock has been piping hot lately, with shares quintupling over the past five years. But things could cool a little Wednesday after Domino's announced its CEO would leave at the end of June.

CEO J. Patrick Doyle will be succeeded by Richard Allison, currently president of Domino's international division.

Shares in Kodak could rise again after surging by 119% on Tuesday. The venerable camera brand announced it was investing in blockchain technology and plans to launch a "photo-centric cryptocurrency" called KODAKCoin.

4. Earnings: Lennar is reporting quarterly results ahead of the open. RE/MAX Holdings is expected to release earnings after the closing bell.

5. Coming this week:

Wednesday -- Consumer Electronics Show continues in Las Vegas

Thursday -- Delta earnings

Friday -- JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings; December retail sales