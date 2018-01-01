wx_icon Terre Haute 37°

wx_icon Robinson 36°

wx_icon Zionsville 33°

wx_icon Rockville 38°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 38°

wx_icon Marshall 38°

Clear

Attempted robbery allegedly led to shooting of pregnant woman in Thomasville

An attempted robbery led to the shooting of an eight months pregnant woman in Thomasville last week, according to a p...

Posted: Jan. 9, 2018 4:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 10, 2018 12:18 AM

An attempted robbery led to the shooting of an eight months pregnant woman in Thomasville last week, according to a press release.

Scroll for more content...

Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies responded on Jan. 3 to Myrtle Drive in Thomasville in reference to a shooting investigation.

Arriving deputies found 21-year-old Haley Causey with apparent gunshot wounds to her chest area. She was eight months pregnant.

Causey was airlifted to a local hospital. Officials tell FOX8 the baby was born via Caesarean section.

Joshua Caleb Norman, 18, of Lexington, was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and battery of an unborn child., He was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $500,000 secured bond.

Following an investigation into the shooting, deputies determined that the incident was "directly related to a planned armed robbery." Investigators found evidence that Jared Brackins and D'Marco Acosta acted as "co-conspirators" with Norman and planned to steal marijuana from the homeowner.

The robbery attempt somehow led to the shooting, deputies say.

Brackins and Acosta have each been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon,

Both were taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It