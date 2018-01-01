Sheriff's office seeks inmate who escaped from work release program

The Cache County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a man who they say absconded from his work release program Friday.

Trevor Dee Shepherd, 23, was charged with escaping from official custody, a third-degree felony, in 1st District Court Tuesday morning.

Shepherd was seen leaving the work release lobby at the Cache County Jail about 7:15 a.m. and failed to check in again at 8 a.m. Friday, according to a warrant issued for his arrest. He hasn't been heard from since.

Shepherd was granted work release in December as part of a sentencing stemming from a 2016 case in which he pleaded guilty to failure to stop at an officer's command, a third-degree felony, and other misdemeanor offenses, according to court documents.

Shepherd had agreed to all rules and policies put in place by the Cache County Jail in order to participate in the work release program, the warrant stated. State court records show Shepherd has a lengthy criminal record of mostly misdemeanor offenses.

Anyone with information about Shepherd's whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at 435-755-1100 or leave a message on its Facebook page.