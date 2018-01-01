What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Sport is helping open avenues which have been closed for years.

They might still technically be at war, but South and North Korea have bonded over Winter Olympic pursuits, with high-level talks taking place on Tuesday between the neighboring countries in Panmunjom for the first time in over two years.

With one month to go until the opening ceremony in PyeongChang, which is just 40km from the border, the latest announcement will come as a huge relief to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Olympic organizers who have, in the past, expressed their desire for North Korean participation at the Games.

The talks keep alive the hopes of North Korean figure skaters Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of competing next month, especially as we reported on Monday the IOC has extended the deadline for the registration of North Korean athletes.

Big deal for Formula E

Meanwhile, the rush to be a part of the all-electric street racing series that's "writing the future" goes on.

Less than four years after its first race, Formula E has announced a "groundbreaking" multi-year partnership with Swiss industrial technology giant ABB.

The annual motorsport series will be renamed the "ABB FIA Formula E Championship" -- the first time an FIA-sanctioned single-seater championship has had a title sponsor.

It might not be as fast -- or loud -- as its more illustrious cousin Formula 1, but officials believe Formula E is very much on the right track.

"This is probably the biggest announcement that Formula E has made ever," Agag told CNN Sport.

Is this the moment English football changed forever?

Monday night was a landmark moment in British football as it stepped into the digital age.

For the first time in a competitive match in England, VAR was used. That's Video Assistant Referee for those not au fait with the latest technology being used to assist on-field referees.

The system worked perfectly in the FA Cup match between Brighton and Crystal Palace, getting the only major controversial decision -- a late winner -- spot on.

All in all, it proved a successful debut and a perfect advert for the introduction of the new technology.

Does this mean the end to infamous moments like Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God'? You can read more about English football's historic moment by clicking here.

How to train, eat and sleep like an Olympic champion

Early morning starts, lung-busting gym sessions, a personal trainer and even a personal chef. Yes, there will be no Big Macs at the Olympic Village for Lindsay Vonn as the American great's sponsors, Under Armour, has hired a personal chef for the skier in South Korea.

"It's really important for Lindsey's body to be used to what she's already having so it can be absorbed," her Australian chef Dan Churchill has told CNN Sport, jokingly adding he's been "sternly told" by Vonn not to cook anything with olives, anchovies or oysters.

"With my travels, I am quite versed in South East Asian shopping so I'll be making sure the food that she gets is at a very high standard and is actually more westernized," said Churchill, a former MasterChef Australia contestant who holds a Masters degree in exercise science.

To learn more about what it takes to be an Olympic champion, read our in-depth feature with the team behind Vonn's success here. It's one of the most popular stories on CNN's home page. Not that we're bragging.

Inside the mind of a speed sensation

Imagine your life changing forever in less than 20 seconds.

That's what happened to Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, a British sprinter who clocked 19.95 seconds at a college athletics meeting in Alabama.

Lining up as a relative unknown, he crossed the line as the second-fastest Briton of all time over the distance.

But, as Mitchell-Blake tells CNN Sport, it's mind over matter that has allowed him to rise to the top.

Ahead of the upcoming Commonwealth Games, find out why the person with "the elite mindset" wins here.

Photo of the Day

News that men's world No.1 Rafael Nadal and two-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka have said they are looking forward to competing at next week's Australian Open following long-term fitness battles has cranked up the excitement levels for the season-opening grand slam, as has this beautiful picture of the Ken Rosewall Arena during the Sydney International.

