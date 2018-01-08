wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 31°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

Dem: Candidate Oprah would be 'electric'

The Lead political panel talks about a potential Oprah 2020 run.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 6:42 PM
Updated: Jan. 9, 2018 12:59 AM

Scroll for more content...

Oprah Winfrey is telling friends she's thinking about running for president in 2020, but the highest ranking woman in Congress gave mixed reviews about whether the former talk show host and award winning Hollywood figure is the right candidate for Democrats to put up against President Donald Trump.

"I think one of the arguments for Oprah, arguments for Oprah, is 45. I think one of the arguments against Oprah is 45," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi told a group of reporters at the Capitol on Monday, declining to say Trump's name and instead referring to him as the 45th president of the United States. But she added, according to a transcript released by her office, that "there's an argument for choosing someone outside the circle."

RELATED: People like Oprah but aren't sure about her running for president

Pelosi also appeared to criticize the current occupant of the Oval Office, suggesting Winfrey would approach the job with a different style:

"Oprah has read books, she knows how to identify talent. So if we are going into a place where they are devaluing experience in terms of substance and legislative acumen and stuff like that, you might as well have somebody who knows what they don't know and would get the best possible people there."

But the California Democrat repeatedly stressed that she hasn't weighed in on who should run for the Democratic nomination in 2020.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It