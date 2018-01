Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer over the summer, a source close to Romney told CNN Monday. "He was treated surgically by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital in California," the source said. "His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated." The source did not provide additional details. Romney, the 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts, is being widely encouraged to run for Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's seat in 2018.