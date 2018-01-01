wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Ofc. O'Connor transported to Colorado rehab facility

Injured Arnold Police Ofc. Ryan O'Connor is being moved to a Colorado rehab facility.Ofc. O'Connor was shot in...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 1:07 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 9:56 PM

Injured Arnold Police Ofc. Ryan O'Connor is being moved to a Colorado rehab facility.

Ofc. O'Connor was shot in the back of the head by Chad Klahs while they were in a police SUV on Dec. 5, according to police.

On Jan. 4, Ofc. O'Connor's family reported that he was making small but significant improvements. The Arnold Police Department said the officer was breathing on his own and had opened his eyes.

Craig Hospital in Colorado is a noted rehabilitation center for those with spinal cord and brain injuries. Hazelwood Ofc. Craig Tudor, Ballwin Ofc. Michael Flamion and St. Louis City Ofc. Gary Glasby Jr. were also transported there for treatment following injuries.

