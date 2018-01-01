wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 31°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

Hartford woman due in court for leaving dog to die in the cold

A woman accused of leaving a dog to die in frigid temperatures is due in court on Monday.According to police, ...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 10:45 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 3:52 PM

A woman accused of leaving a dog to die in frigid temperatures is due in court on Monday.

Scroll for more content...

According to police, 50-year-old Michelle Bennett of Hartford faces an animal cruelty charge.

Bennett is scheduled to face a judge in Hartford at 10 a.m.

Last week, police said they tried to serve an arrest warrant several times at Bennett's Adams Street address; however, they found her on Cabot Street.

According to animal law advocates, Bennett left the dog to live outside for about a month without food or water.

The dog eventually froze to death, police said.

It was found on New Year's Day.

Bennett was arrested on Thursday.

Channel 3 will have updates on this story both on the air and online as they come into the newsroom.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It