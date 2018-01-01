wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

Woman Wanted for Stabbing Another Woman in the Eye over a Man

Police are looking for a woman who they say stabbed another woman in the eye over a man.According to police, Q...

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 3:27 PM

Police are looking for a woman who they say stabbed another woman in the eye over a man.

According to police, Qualuani Anthony of Edwardsville showed up at her ex-boyfriend's house on Main Street in Edwardsville to confront him about having a relationship with another woman.

While Anthony was arguing with her ex-boyfriend, investigators said the other woman walked out of the home. That's when Anthony allegedly stabbed her in the eye with a kitchen knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Anthony remains on the run. Police believe she is armed and dangerous.

