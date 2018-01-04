wx_icon Terre Haute 36°

wx_icon Robinson 37°

wx_icon Zionsville 33°

wx_icon Rockville 36°

wx_icon Casey 36°

wx_icon Brazil 36°

wx_icon Marshall 36°

Clear
Special Weather Statement Wx Alerts

Caputo: Trump feels need to defend himself

Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo defends the President's recent tweets and weighs in on Michael Wolff's latest book "Fire and Fury."

Posted: Jan. 8, 2018 8:21 AM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2018 11:26 AM

Scroll for more content...

A former adviser to Donald Trump's presidential campaign said Monday that the decision to give White House access to the author of a bombshell book about the Trump administration was a mistake.

Michael Caputo told CNN's "New Day" that Michael Wolff's book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," is "trash."

"You guys let him in. You guys opened the door," "New Day" co-host Chris Cuomo said, referring to the interviews and White House access granted to Wolff.

"That was a mistake," Caputo replied.

"And you gave him tons of access, including the President who spoke to him about the book, so shame on you, not Michael Wolff, right?" Cuomo continued.

"No doubt," Caputo said.

In an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Wolff alluded to the strategies he deployed in order to gain access in the White House, saying he felt like he was a blessed guest in the West Wing.

"I was sort of invited," Wolff said, adding that he discussed writing a book with the President, who approved it. "I went around, and it was as though it was basically me saying the President says this is, he likes this idea," he added.

Wolff said he "tried to be unobtrusive" while conducting research and interviews.

"I tried to not have anyone notice me, or not notice me above the level that they noticed the furniture, so my goal was to keep going until somebody said 'go away,'" he said.

The White House has strongly pushed back against claims in the book. Trump said last week he granted "zero access" to Wolff, press secretary Sarah Sanders called the book a "complete fantasy" and a personal attorney for Trump sent a cease-and-desist letter to Wolff and his publisher.

NBC News, citing White House officials, has reported that Wolff last spoke with Trump by phone in early February 2017.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It